Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Earns Maintains Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

WMT has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock traded up $1.95 on Tuesday, hitting $128.54. The company had a trading volume of 147,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,705,768. Walmart has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.74. The stock has a market cap of $352.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.