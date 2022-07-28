Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.62-1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $147.34 billion. Walmart also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.69-$5.81 EPS.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $126.59 on Thursday. Walmart has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.74. The stock has a market cap of $347.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.50.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

