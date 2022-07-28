Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2022

Walmart (NYSE:WMTGet Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.62-1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $147.34 billion. Walmart also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.69-$5.81 EPS.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $126.59 on Thursday. Walmart has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.74. The stock has a market cap of $347.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMTGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile



Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

