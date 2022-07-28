Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.62-5.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $610.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $592.35 billion. Walmart also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.69-$5.81 EPS.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $126.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.74. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $347.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Walmart

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.50.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Walmart by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,408,815 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $209,801,000 after purchasing an additional 322,302 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $8,156,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Walmart by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 207,930 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,965,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

