Wanchain Price Tops $0.21 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 27th. Wanchain has a market cap of $41.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000945 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00100740 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000572 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00017827 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.64 or 0.00240157 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00039586 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00008198 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.