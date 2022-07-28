Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $795.98

Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 795.98 ($9.59) and traded as low as GBX 570 ($6.87). Water Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 580 ($6.99), with a volume of 21,727 shares.

Water Intelligence Trading Up 6.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £119.55 million and a PE ratio of 2,230.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.96, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 660.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 792.98.

Water Intelligence Company Profile

Water Intelligence plc provides leak detection and remediation services for potable and non-potable water in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

