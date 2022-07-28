Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Sells 963 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.1% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 25,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 144,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 17.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,438,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,797,000 after purchasing an additional 655,810 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 16.6% during the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 55,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $6,801,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $51.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

