Wedbush Boosts Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target to $24.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wedbush to $24.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Regions Financial from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Regions Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Regions Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF opened at $21.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $25.57.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 28.4% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1,309.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 583,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,723,000 after buying an additional 542,242 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 14.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 486,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,835,000 after buying an additional 62,199 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $689,000. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 95,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

