Wedbush Comments on Intel Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intel in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the chip maker will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intel’s current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Intel’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Intel Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also issued reports on INTC. TheStreet lowered Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

INTC opened at $40.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $164.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. Intel has a 52-week low of $35.54 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.64 and its 200-day moving average is $45.08.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $396,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Intel by 4.5% during the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 140,621 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 12.2% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 112,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Intel by 7.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 77,998 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 25.7% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,712 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.