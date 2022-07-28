Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VTGN):

7/26/2022 – VistaGen Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/22/2022 – VistaGen Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/22/2022 – VistaGen Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

7/22/2022 – VistaGen Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

VistaGen Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 646,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,482,804. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $30.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.06. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $3.26.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,306.76% and a negative return on equity of 61.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $53,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,637,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,367,184.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTGN. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 337.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22,483 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 17,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

