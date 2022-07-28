Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $250.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.77% from the company’s current price.

SHW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.55.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 8.8 %

NYSE:SHW opened at $231.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.13. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $60.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

