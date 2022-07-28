Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OTIS. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.91. 32,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,693,532. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $66.97 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $335,180,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $272,262,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,635,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916,030 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 2,317.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,911,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after buying an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

