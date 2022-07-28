Wells Fargo & Company Trims Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Target Price to $155.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut Digital Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $129.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.32. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $119.63 and a 12 month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.25%.

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,440,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,443,442,000 after purchasing an additional 661,206 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,789,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,715,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,990 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,982,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,331,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,538,000 after acquiring an additional 274,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

