Welltower (NYSE:WELL) PT Lowered to $92.00 at Barclays

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

WELL has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.13.

Welltower Stock Down 0.5 %

WELL stock opened at $84.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Welltower has a 1 year low of $76.56 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.19. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 112.71, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 325.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,334,568,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,798,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,326,629,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695,218 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,087,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,733,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,896,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,151 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 2,540.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,706,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,048 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

