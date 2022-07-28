WePower (WPR) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

WePower (WPR) traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. WePower has a market cap of $431,326.26 and approximately $377.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WePower has traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. One WePower coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,766.97 or 0.99979184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003869 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00127299 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00029910 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.

WPR is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,808,616 coins. The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here. WePower’s official website is wepower.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WePower should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WePower using one of the exchanges listed above.

