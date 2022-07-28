West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.58 EPS

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFGGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.17 by ($0.58), Briefing.com reports. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.32 earnings per share. West Fraser Timber’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFG traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.50. The company had a trading volume of 19,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,000. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.20. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of $66.24 and a 12 month high of $102.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.55.

West Fraser Timber Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$157.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.32.

Institutional Trading of West Fraser Timber

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 24,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

Earnings History for West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG)

