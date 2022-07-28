West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.58 EPS

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.17 by ($0.58), Briefing.com reports. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.32 earnings per share. West Fraser Timber’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE WFG traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.50. The company had a trading volume of 19,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,000. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.20. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of $66.24 and a 12 month high of $102.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$157.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 24,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

