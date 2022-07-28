West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Holdings Reduced by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 553,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,987 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $227,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 2.3 %

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $320.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.89 and a 12-month high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.