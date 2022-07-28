West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.00-9.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.950-2.975, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.05 billion.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of WST stock traded up $2.60 on Thursday, hitting $323.12. 4,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,441. West Pharmaceutical Services has a fifty-two week low of $275.89 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $302.99 and a 200 day moving average of $350.03.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of West Pharmaceutical Services

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.