Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) PT Lowered to $100.00 at DA Davidson

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.01 EPS.

WAL has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.86.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 2.0 %

WAL opened at $74.41 on Monday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $68.41 and a 52 week high of $124.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $628.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.26 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.70% and a net margin of 40.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dale Gibbons acquired 2,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.22 per share, for a total transaction of $154,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 258,365 shares in the company, valued at $19,950,945.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 4,150 shares of company stock worth $313,214. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 117.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.