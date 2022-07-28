Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.32 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Western Midstream Partners in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will earn $3.32 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.33. The consensus estimate for Western Midstream Partners’ current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

NYSE WES opened at $27.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.25. Western Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $18.09 and a twelve month high of $29.50.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $758.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.95 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 34.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.32%.

In related news, SVP Robert W. Bourne acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.90 per share, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Western Midstream Partners news, SVP Robert W. Bourne purchased 2,500 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.90 per share, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WES. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 31,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

