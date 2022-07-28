Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th.

Western New England Bancorp has a payout ratio of 22.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Western New England Bancorp to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Western New England Bancorp Trading Up 10.3 %

NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $8.58 on Thursday. Western New England Bancorp has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $194.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on WNEB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Western New England Bancorp to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western New England Bancorp

In other Western New England Bancorp news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,180 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $51,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,267.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 8,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $73,965.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,421.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $51,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,267.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western New England Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 22.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter worth $139,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,797,000 after buying an additional 92,764 shares in the last quarter. 52.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

Further Reading

