WEX (NYSE:WEX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.05-$13.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.25 billion-$2.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.21 billion. WEX also updated its FY22 guidance to $13.05-13.30 EPS.

WEX Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE WEX traded down $5.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.77. 8,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,698. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.61. WEX has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $208.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. WEX had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $517.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that WEX will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WEX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WEX to $206.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $232.00 to $217.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $212.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of WEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $206.69.

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.09, for a total transaction of $294,103.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,501 shares of company stock worth $593,780. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in WEX in the first quarter worth $1,187,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in WEX by 51.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 11.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

