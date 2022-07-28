Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Edison Inv. Res Forecasts (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPMGet Rating) – Analysts at Edison Inv. Res decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Edison Inv. Res analyst C. Gibson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPMGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 63.33%. The firm had revenue of $307.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WPM has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

NYSE WPM opened at $32.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.35. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $51.90. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

