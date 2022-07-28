Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $128.80

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 128.80 ($1.55) and last traded at GBX 136.78 ($1.65), with a volume of 7450780 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 169 ($2.04).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Wickes Group from GBX 320 ($3.86) to GBX 200 ($2.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Wickes Group from GBX 220 ($2.65) to GBX 280 ($3.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 330 ($3.98).

The stock has a market cap of £352.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 596.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 177.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 187.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.51.

In other Wickes Group news, insider David Wood acquired 58,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of £99,489.10 ($119,866.39).

Wickes Group plc operates as a retailer of home repair, maintenance, and improvement products and services in the United Kingdom. It supports customers home improvements plans through Local Trade, do-it-for-me (DIFM), and do-it-yourself (DIY) prepositions. The company's products portfolio includes kitchens, bathrooms, garden maintenance and decorating areas, building supplies, tools, timber and sheet materials, doors, windows, flooring and tiles, painting, lofty conversions, driveways, joinery and landscaping, and glazing categories.

