Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 542 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on MA. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.00.
Insider Transactions at Mastercard
Mastercard Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MA traded up $2.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $345.55. 41,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,935,332. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $336.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.49.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mastercard Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.
About Mastercard
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mastercard (MA)
- Is Keurig-Dr. Pepper A Value Worth Buying?
- C3.AI Stock is a Bargain Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Game Changer
- Did The FOMC Put A Bottom In The S&P 500?
- Two High Yield ETF That Can Substitute For Index Funds
- A Closer Look At Disney: Can It Earn a Place in Your Portfolio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.