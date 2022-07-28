Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $11,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 10,051 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 18,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 137,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,236,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.71.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LH traded down $6.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $243.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,484. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $212.40 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.70.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Articles

