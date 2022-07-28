Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $10,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 26,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORLY. DA Davidson upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.46.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $7.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $682.12. 9,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,066. The stock has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $636.62 and its 200-day moving average is $658.24. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.00 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares in the company, valued at $412,967.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher purchased 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

