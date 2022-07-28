Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $15.72 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 808,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,500 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.79% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $15,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:BSCQ traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.64. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,549. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.87. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.92 and a 1 year high of $21.71.

