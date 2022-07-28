Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 32,036 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,036 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $6,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 15.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Up 1.8 %

AHH stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.76. 450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,798. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.83. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 9.35 and a quick ratio of 9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 56.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.17). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $54.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 283.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.