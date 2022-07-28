Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 92,051 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 836.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,051 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $8,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,098,427,000 after buying an additional 15,251,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $698,826,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,766,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $450,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,259 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,042,334,000 after purchasing an additional 852,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $77,968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.21.

General Electric Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.60. 251,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,523,020. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $81.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.88, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.