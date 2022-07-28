Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,000 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of PRA Group worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PRA Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,997,000 after buying an additional 76,664 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in PRA Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,240,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,935,000 after purchasing an additional 101,590 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in PRA Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PRA Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRAA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of PRA Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th.

PRA Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PRAA traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.25. 618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.23. PRA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.22 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.11.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.23. PRA Group had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $240.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group Profile

(Get Rating)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

