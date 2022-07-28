William Blair Comments on General Electric’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for General Electric in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 26th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.95. The consensus estimate for General Electric’s current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for General Electric’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.21.

GE opened at $71.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.13 and a 200 day moving average of $83.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -7.55%.

In other General Electric news, SVP John S. Slattery purchased 3,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,966.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John S. Slattery acquired 3,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

