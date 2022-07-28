Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.32, Briefing.com reports. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 39.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW traded up $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $204.49. The stock had a trading volume of 24,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,423. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $187.89 and a twelve month high of $249.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.09. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several research firms recently commented on WTW. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $222.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.00.

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.11, for a total value of $299,754.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,726,704.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.