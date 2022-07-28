Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.32, Briefing.com reports. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 39.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WTW traded up $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $204.49. The stock had a trading volume of 24,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,423. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $187.89 and a twelve month high of $249.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.09. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79.
Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.46%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.11, for a total value of $299,754.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,726,704.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Willis Towers Watson Public
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.
