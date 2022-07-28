Windsor Group LTD Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,065 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.28.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock opened at $103.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $188.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.90.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.