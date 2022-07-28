Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-1.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53.

Wingstop Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $99.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.57 and a 200-day moving average of $109.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 77.88, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.39. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $187.35.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.16 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

WING has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Wingstop to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $100.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $133.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 10.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 13.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.