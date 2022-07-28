Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by United Fire Group Inc.

United Fire Group Inc. lessened its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,523 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. United Fire Group Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 461.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 32,681 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,859,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.38.

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ WTFC traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,392. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $68.99 and a twelve month high of $105.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.21). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 22.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wintrust Financial

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.