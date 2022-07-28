Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 71,000 Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 71,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 1st quarter worth about $69,462,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Nielsen by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 16,431,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,887 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nielsen in the 4th quarter worth about $25,543,000. Mount Capital Ltd bought a new position in Nielsen in the 4th quarter worth about $20,061,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Nielsen in the 4th quarter worth about $11,504,000.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NLSN. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Nielsen Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NLSN opened at $24.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.08 and a 200 day moving average of $22.93. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Nielsen had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Nielsen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.52%.

Nielsen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.