Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter worth about $977,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Corteva by 6.3% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTVA. UBS Group cut their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Vertical Research lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Corteva stock opened at $56.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $64.03.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

