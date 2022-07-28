Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Has $4.18 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,889,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,067,311,000 after buying an additional 539,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,509,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,601,123,000 after buying an additional 432,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,564,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,133,435,000 after purchasing an additional 480,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Southern by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,938,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $818,764,000 after purchasing an additional 102,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Southern by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,398,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,824,000 after purchasing an additional 301,690 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Stock Down 0.3 %

SO opened at $73.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.80. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $77.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $77.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,183,910 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

