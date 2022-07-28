Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Has $4.28 Million Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Garmin Stock Down 8.7 %

GRMN opened at $93.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.64. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $92.31 and a twelve month high of $178.80.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.61%.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

