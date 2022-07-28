Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Increases Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 12,103 shares during the quarter. Hexcel accounts for 1.6% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $21,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,771,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,273,000 after purchasing an additional 92,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,414,000 after purchasing an additional 98,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HXL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hexcel to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Vertical Research increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.55.

Hexcel Stock Performance

NYSE:HXL opened at $57.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $64.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.38%.

About Hexcel

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Featured Articles

