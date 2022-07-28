Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,961,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,892,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,195,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,462,000 after acquiring an additional 281,249 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,461,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,958,000 after acquiring an additional 248,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,607,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,158,000 after purchasing an additional 160,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GBCI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $49.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.70 and a 200 day moving average of $50.05. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.43 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The business had revenue of $221.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.85 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 51.76%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

