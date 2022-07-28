Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Sells 720 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE ITW opened at $197.82 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.30 and a 200 day moving average of $207.15. The company has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.42.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

