Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Sells 870 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETN opened at $141.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 58.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.73.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

