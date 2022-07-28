XMON Reaches Market Capitalization of $40.70 Million (XMON)

XMON (XMON) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 28th. One XMON coin can now be bought for $27,224.69 or 1.14410796 BTC on major exchanges. XMON has a total market capitalization of $40.70 million and $10.34 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XMON has traded up 91.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $204.32 or 0.00858655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017193 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001703 BTC.

About XMON

XMON was first traded on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons.

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

