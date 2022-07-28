Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Trading 5.3% Higher

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) traded up 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.44 and last traded at $18.44. 2,840 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 316,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.69. The company has a market capitalization of $786.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 291.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 18,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

