Yandex Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,814 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,437% compared to the typical volume of 118 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Yandex by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,086,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Yandex during the 4th quarter valued at $180,043,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Yandex during the 4th quarter valued at $156,665,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Yandex by 1,793.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 500,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,260,000 after acquiring an additional 473,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Yandex during the 1st quarter valued at $5,797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YNDX stock remained flat at $18.94 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.33. Yandex has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.56.

Yandex ( NASDAQ:YNDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yandex had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter.

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Taxi, Yandex.Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

