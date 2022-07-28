Yduqs Participações (OTCMKTS:YDUQY) Downgraded by Citigroup

Yduqs Participações (OTCMKTS:YDUQY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Yduqs Participações Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:YDUQY opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.47. Yduqs Participações has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34.

Yduqs Participações Company Profile

Yduqs Participações SA operates as a higher education company. The company offers face to face and distance learning undergraduate, graduate, and post graduate courses; and masters and doctorate courses. It also provides digital education services. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a total of 763 thousand students; and operated one university, twenty-one university centers, and fifty colleges accredited and distributed in twenty-five states in Brazil and the Federal District.

