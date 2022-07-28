Yduqs Participações (OTCMKTS:YDUQY) Downgraded by Citigroup

Yduqs Participações (OTCMKTS:YDUQY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Yduqs Participações Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:YDUQY opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.47. Yduqs Participações has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34.
