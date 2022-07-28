Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Shares Down 2.8%

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) shares fell 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.71. 108,024 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 155,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Zepp Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Zepp Health Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $109.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zepp Health

Zepp Health ( NYSE:ZEPP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Zepp Health had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $119.42 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEPP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zepp Health in the 4th quarter worth about $29,456,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zepp Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zepp Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zepp Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 612,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Zepp Health by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 37,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Zepp Health Company Profile

Zepp Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and smart hearable products, home treadmill, sportswear, home appliances, and smart watch accessories under the Xiaomi and Amazfit brands.

