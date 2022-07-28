Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys 81 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,819 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVB. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $260.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Evercore ISI set a $231.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.50.

Shares of AVB opened at $202.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.35 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

