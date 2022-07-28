Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,542 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 501.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,288,000 after purchasing an additional 475,590 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 258.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 520,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,032,000 after buying an additional 375,419 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 4,060.0% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 333,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,810,000 after buying an additional 325,616 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $14,603,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $13,336,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CUBI opened at $40.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $76.13.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.48 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.79% and a net margin of 40.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.07.

In other news, CFO Carla A. Leibold bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 68,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,450.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Carla A. Leibold purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $42,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,450.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 2,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $124,826.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,817.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,465 shares of company stock worth $186,912. Corporate insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

